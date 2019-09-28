Tremblant Capital Group Has Decreased Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Stake by $19.74 Million; Aramark (ARMK) Holder Brant Point Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $3.06 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 77.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 256,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, down from 331,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 78.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The hedge fund held 22,901 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826,000, down from 107,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 1.41 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold ARMK shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 205.72 million shares or 9.06% less from 226.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 234,729 shares. 14,705 were accumulated by Jane Street Limited Co. Prelude Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 5 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp holds 0.03% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 31,000 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Co invested in 1.18M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 827,183 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 158,513 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 99,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Sumitomo Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 14,271 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 12,006 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% or 420,000 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 46,269 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,200 shares to 30,348 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Aramarkâ€™s (NYSE:ARMK) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aramark Holdings beats Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 57% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Despite protesters, Chick-fil-A calls Toronto debut a ‘true celebration,’ comparable to Manhattan opening – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.64 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ARMK’s profit will be $158.02 million for 16.80 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Aramark for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79M for 99.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.