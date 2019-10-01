Tremblant Capital Group Has Cut Its Stake in Twitter (TWTR) by $21.64 Million; As Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Polar Securities Trimmed Position

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 636,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.26 million, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 8.69 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 88,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 863,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.53 million, down from 952,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 441,028 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 30.00M shares, valued at $35.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc by 570,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 91,283 shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership owns 94,250 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 79,350 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.19 million were reported by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 111,816 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech accumulated 12,969 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 624,319 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 253,023 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd stated it has 578,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited accumulated 41,325 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd reported 195,072 shares. Granite Inv Partners Lc, a California-based fund reported 699,148 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 10,756 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 2,320 shares. Group One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 5,112 shares.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 100.58 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 70,852 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $44.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.09% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 73,610 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.03% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Regal Invest Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 7,410 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 0.01% or 39,207 shares. Blackrock reported 0.07% stake. Security National accumulated 650 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 105,239 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 945 shares. 13,692 are held by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability. Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 18.76 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 239,915 shares stake. Zweig has 1.3% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).