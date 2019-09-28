Tremblant Capital Group Has Boosted Grubhub (GRUB) Stake by $22.77 Million; Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lowered Its Position in Citigroup New (C) by $826,000 as Stock Price Rose

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 295,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 627,121 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.91 million, up from 331,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 67.3 PCT; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 119,122 shares to 121,578 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 102,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,104 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.