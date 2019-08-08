Tremblant Capital Group Decreased Realogy Hldgs (Call) (RLGY) Holding by $35.50 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Rose, Dock Street Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 2,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 63,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 66,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $203.9. About 14,199 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) (RLGY) by 89.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 3.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 365,100 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 21.63% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 1.10M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50000 In Realogy Holdings Corp. To Contact The Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:RLGY Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Realogy Holdings Corp. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RLGY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Realogy Holdings Corp.– RLGY – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 08/08: (CVRS) (VSI) (STMP) Higher; (GDOT) (RYAM) (ANGI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, May 6.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.37 million shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $79.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 80,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 44,796 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com owns 10,322 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,783 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 43,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 473,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Invest Mgmt invested in 23,700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 30,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 2.95 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Company reported 3.05M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 1.69M shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 12,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability has 143,527 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 9,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 194,807 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.