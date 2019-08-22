Tremblant Capital Group Decreased Its Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Position by $938,835; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Lifted Its Stake

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 10,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 154,317 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43 million, down from 164,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $98.96. About 211,207 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181315: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation; ILG, Inc; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Net $182M-Net $193M

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 7,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 3.77 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 271,652 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $71.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 80,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Company accumulated 285 shares or 0% of the stock. New South Cap Mgmt Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 238,551 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 80 shares. Intl has 102,584 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 0.57% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 16,745 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 4 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.06% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 56,426 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.26% or 114,806 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). 31 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. First Advsrs Lp stated it has 10,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tremblant Capital Grp Inc owns 154,317 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 8,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

