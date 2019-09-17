Tremblant Capital Group Cut Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $12.98 Million as Market Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Beck Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $382,386 as Share Price Declined

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 119,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 121,578 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.33 million, down from 240,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $120.92. About 2.27M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, down from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $9.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1817. About 982,983 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 49,891 shares to 510,154 shares, valued at $44.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 77,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.75 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

