Tremblant Capital Group Cut Its Progressive Ohio (Call) (PGR) Holding as Share Price Rose; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed Stake by $119.50 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 618,834 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 2.49 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of; 30/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile slide after megamerger announcement; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (PGR) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 728,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 367,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.46 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 226,682 shares to 628,683 shares, valued at $40.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 195,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 15.25 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC) by 70,300 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 64,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 943,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.