Tremblant Capital Group Cut Its Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $1.15 Million as Stock Rose; Reinhart Partners Has Increased Bloomin Brands Com (BLMN) Holding

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc Com (BLMN) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 65,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 230,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 1.08M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 57,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 8.36M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 22.89 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

