Tremblant Capital Group Cut Cbs New (Call) (CBS) Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Trex Co (TREX) Market Value Declined, Holder Cim Has Lowered Stake by $604,205

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,526 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 19,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 675,713 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call) (CBS) by 92.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 134,400 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.43M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 21/04/2018 – IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS’ `FACE THE NATION’; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 18/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR BOB CORKER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal; 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 16/05/2018 – @CBS still worried Redstone will fire board b 4 Thursday’s meeting to dilute her stake as Delaware crt hears from both sides @FoxBusiness; 12/04/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 17/05/2018 – CBS BOARD DECLARES DIV TO PROTECT-GIVE VOTING POWER TO HOLDERS

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 80,174 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $56.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 727,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.23 million for 10.99 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City owns 81 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Com has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nomura reported 38,882 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pension Ser has 0.08% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 415,226 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Llc reported 5,985 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,386 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 268,650 shares. Bokf Na reported 26,115 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 14,290 shares. State Street has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dupont Management Corp holds 6,855 shares. Captrust owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 779 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tremblant Gp, New York-based fund reported 1.96M shares.

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 12.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.73 per share. TREX’s profit will be $37.44 million for 27.70 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 170,150 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Group One Trading LP invested in 0% or 189 shares. Timpani Capital Limited Liability Company holds 22,823 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,588 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc reported 15,249 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Sei Invests invested in 8,405 shares or 0% of the stock. King Luther Cap Management Corp, Texas-based fund reported 17,165 shares. Agf Invs reported 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 668 were accumulated by Bessemer Group. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0.01% or 21,106 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 23,166 shares.