Tremblant Capital Group Boosted Target (TGT) Position by $7.61 Million; Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Lowered Holding by $760,500

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 95,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 460,263 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94M, up from 365,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 5.01M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 406,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.97M, down from 413,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 25.67M shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (NYSE:PGR) by 728,696 shares to 367,100 shares, valued at $26.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 104,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 991,045 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,738 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Temasek (Private) Ltd holds 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 19,536 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co reported 6,909 shares stake. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 7.57 million shares or 4.08% of the stock. Pure Advsr Inc owns 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,922 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 2.48M shares. Fort Point Prtn Ltd Com reported 16,937 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Lathrop Inv Corporation has 168,957 shares for 5.93% of their portfolio. Interactive owns 600 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 19,090 shares. Massachusetts-based Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 56,161 were accumulated by Hwg Partnership. Moreover, Matrix Asset Advsr Ny has 4.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Causeway Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).