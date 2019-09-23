Tremblant Capital Group Boosted Target (TGT) Position By $4.29 Million; Standard and Poors Global (SPGI) Shorts Decreased By 7.91%

Standard and Poors Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) had a decrease of 7.91% in short interest. SPGI’s SI was 2.98 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.91% from 3.24 million shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 3 days are for Standard and Poors Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)’s short sellers to cover SPGI’s short positions. The SI to Standard and Poors Global Inc’s float is 1.2%. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $252.52. About 558,512 shares traded. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has risen 21.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SPGI News: 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 03/04/2018 – U.S. broadcast deal market low in value but high in diversity; 26/04/2018 – Oil price agency Platts posts lower adjusted operating profit; 21/03/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 19; 16/05/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 14; 26/03/2018 – S&P GLOBAL HAS CUT MORE THAN FIVE OF ITS MOST SENIOR SOVEREIGN ANALYSTS; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates S&P Global Inc.’s New Notes Baa1; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Why S&P Global Rating’s Chan Is Elevating Trade War Risk (Video); 26/04/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – PLATTS QUARTERLY OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED 9% TO $90 MLN; 26/04/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR PLATTS DECLINED 4% TO $95 MILLION

Tremblant Capital Group increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 10.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group acquired 49,891 shares as Target Corp (TGT)'s stock rose 14.18%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 510,154 shares with $44.18M value, up from 460,263 last quarter. Target Corp now has $55.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $108.79. About 4.09 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 4.07% above currents $108.79 stock price. Target had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10700 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 22 report.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Target (TGT) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend; Approves $5 Billion Buyback – StreetInsider.com" on September 19, 2019

Tremblant Capital Group decreased Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 34,289 shares to 23,604 valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) stake by 186,401 shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. S&P Global has $27400 highest and $226 lowest target. $261.43’s average target is 3.53% above currents $252.52 stock price. S&P Global had 14 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight”. The stock of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. UBS upgraded S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) rating on Tuesday, May 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $25200 target. The stock of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27400 target in Friday, August 2 report.

More notable recent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "S&P Global Announces Retirement of Alexander Matturri – PRNewswire" on September 19, 2019