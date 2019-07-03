Trellus Management Company Upped Plantronics New (PLT) Stake by $1.16 Million; Market Value Rose; Hartford Financial Management Has Trimmed Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $403,966

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 291,182 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 3.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, TXN, NVDA – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments’ Routine Excellence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,446 shares to 52,352 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. 90,842 shares were sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K, worth $9.19 million on Thursday, January 31. $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Ilan Haviv. Van Haren Julie sold 15,798 shares worth $1.60 million. Another trade for 9,270 shares valued at $936,455 was sold by Flessner Kyle M. Another trade for 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 was made by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. Whitaker Darla H had sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). United Fire Group Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Private Advisor Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 24,644 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Co holds 24,236 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership owns 897,026 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clark Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.44% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 941 shares. Rdl Fincl Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 21,201 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 411,802 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw has 16,360 shares. Kings Point Management, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Davenport Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Everence has 0.42% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Plantronics Announces Closure of Polycom FCPA Investigation – GlobeNewswire” on December 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Plantronics Announces Expansion of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) CEO Joseph Burton on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.