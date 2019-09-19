Trellus Management Company Trimmed Holding in Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) by $387,500; As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Raised by $1.63 Million Its Position

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 167.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 4,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $222.32. About 163,698 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 87,345 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 18,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.05% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 560,000 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 22,252 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 19,179 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). River Road Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 458,642 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 102,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 89,329 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% or 238,298 shares. Pnc Fincl reported 1,100 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 11,185 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Axa reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27 million for 32.59 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Investment Management Mi holds 0.02% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,602 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 64,882 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. 75,986 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Lc. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 0.99% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 200 were accumulated by Seabridge Ltd Liability. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 63,040 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,553 shares. Sei has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 131,623 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 195,876 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Campbell And Comm Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,637 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Co holds 16,624 shares. Cortland Advisers Llc holds 328,982 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio.