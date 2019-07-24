Trellus Management Company Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Lifted by $318,570; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Decreased by $6.31 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.58. About 1.99 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 15,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 76,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 129,480 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 11.05 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

