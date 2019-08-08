Trellus Management Company Maintains Position in Plantronics New (PLT); Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lifted Sl Green Realty (SLG) Holding by $2.05 Million as Shares Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 135.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 39,923 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 908,858 shares traded or 16.93% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 14.71% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 1.73 million shares traded or 247.53% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 110,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,800 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 741 shares. Caxton Associates LP invested in 0.04% or 3,391 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 117,873 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 82,194 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 51,226 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Howe & Rusling stated it has 47 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 13,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.03% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 23,728 shares. Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 36,376 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs stated it has 169,124 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4.91 million shares. Charter invested in 5,900 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity. JOURET GUIDO also bought $73,545 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mngmt reported 5,564 shares. Lakewood Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.56% or 431,989 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,951 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). First Mercantile Trust Comm holds 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 1,350 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 9,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Limited Company holds 162 shares. Sg Cap Limited Liability Com holds 339,952 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 20,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 89,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 68,210 were accumulated by Comerica Natl Bank. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 10,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 151,563 shares. Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 6,000 shares.