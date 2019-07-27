Trellus Management Company Increases Position in Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS); As Now (DNOW) Market Value Rose, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Lowered by $715,000 Its Holding

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 690,848 shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 4.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 186,625 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $9.78 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

