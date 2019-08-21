Trellus Management Company Has Upped Plantronics New (PLT) Stake By $1.16 Million; Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Has 0.56 Sentiment

Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.86, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 14 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 25 sold and reduced their positions in Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund. The funds in our database now have: 8.37 million shares, down from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 15 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Trellus Management Company Llc increased Plantronics Inc New (PLT) stake by 341.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trellus Management Company Llc acquired 25,142 shares as Plantronics Inc New (PLT)’s stock declined 24.88%. The Trellus Management Company Llc holds 32,500 shares with $1.50 million value, up from 7,358 last quarter. Plantronics Inc New now has $1.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 303,038 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund for 72,765 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 967,612 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 1.19 million shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,494 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $236.13 million. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 72,852 shares traded. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,421 shares. State Street accumulated 1.16M shares. Virtu Ltd reported 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 6,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gru invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 34,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 22,244 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 19,892 are owned by Meeder Asset Inc. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc owns 51,250 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo stated it has 0.58% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.06% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 123,550 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 179,806 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc accumulated 63,447 shares. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 3,095 shares.