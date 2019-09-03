Trellus Management Company Has Upped Plantronics New (PLT) Holding; Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) Sentiment Is 1.55

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 62 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 40 sold and reduced their positions in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 22.42 million shares, up from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 29 Increased: 39 New Position: 23.

Trellus Management Company Llc increased Plantronics Inc New (PLT) stake by 341.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trellus Management Company Llc acquired 25,142 shares as Plantronics Inc New (PLT)’s stock declined 24.88%. The Trellus Management Company Llc holds 32,500 shares with $1.50M value, up from 7,358 last quarter. Plantronics Inc New now has $1.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 308,051 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lumber Liquidators Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider buying at Lumber Liquidators – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lumber Liquidators: Predictable Selloff, Long-Term Prospect – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lumber Liquidators -3% as tariffs impact guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 812,687 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) has declined 64.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LL’s profit will be $6.00M for 10.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $276,164 activity.

Gagnon Securities Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for 1.11 million shares. Gagnon Advisors Llc owns 313,243 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Investment Management Inc. has 0.83% invested in the company for 427,964 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 21,969 shares.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $243.36 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Plantronics Inc (PLT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “RIG 700 Wireless Gaming Headset Takes Ultra-Lightweight to the Next Level – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) CEO Joseph Burton on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.