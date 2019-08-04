Trellus Management Company Has Upped Its Position in Plantronics New (PLT) as Stock Declined; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Reinhart Partners Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 492,229 shares traded or 5.14% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Masco (MAS) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 318,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 494,051 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42 million, down from 812,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Masco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 3.41M shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,400 are held by First L P. First Manhattan has 8 shares. 280,200 are owned by Renaissance Lc. Nordea Investment Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 64,890 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 314,156 shares. Sg Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 339,952 shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 5,497 shares. Gmt Capital Corporation has invested 0.06% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 10,750 are held by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability. Invesco Ltd reported 41,754 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 34,371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 151,563 shares. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Ny owns 6,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 101,896 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 61,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $238,631 activity. JOURET GUIDO bought $73,545 worth of stock.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.63 million for 14.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

