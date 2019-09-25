Trellus Management Company Has Trimmed Stake in Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) by $387,500 as Market Value Rose; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holder Arrow Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.63% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 658,986 shares traded or 11.15% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Arrow Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 51,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 422,307 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 98,978 shares. 9,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 21,757 shares. Cambridge Research Inc stated it has 15,950 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). State Street reported 0% stake. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 18,000 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts holds 0.04% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.01% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Prelude Capital Management owns 203,019 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Raging Cap Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 35,147 shares.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27 million for 34.25 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPDATE – Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, May 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Appoints Domenick DiCicco as Chief Compliance Officer & Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthPocket Announces Launch of Pulse Survey Series – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy: 2 Stable Preferreds Offering 9%+ Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Combination with Mesquite – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NGL Energy: A Look At The Company’s Performance And Execution In The Last Few Quarters – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy Partners announces $150M unit repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24M for 17.71 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). First Republic Management accumulated 0% or 55,544 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 2.05 million shares. Hilltop Holding Inc reported 12,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 15,430 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 158,950 shares. 41,774 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Advisory Inc accumulated 5.26 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 1.09M shares. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd has invested 0.44% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Cannell Peter B And Inc has 0.03% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 52,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.05M shares.