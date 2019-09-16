Trellus Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) by $387,500 as Stock Price Rose; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Corda Investment Management Lowered Position

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 181,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.34M, down from 184,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $129.91. About 2.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 225,848 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Com by 603,259 shares to 939,404 shares, valued at $29.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf by 19,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp Etf.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.24 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com owns 356,423 shares. De Burlo Gru reported 2,000 shares stake. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has 9,320 shares. Scholtz And Lc owns 1,650 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.84% or 192,600 shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 7,013 are held by Mirador Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Stewart & Patten reported 197,382 shares stake. Amg National Trust Bancshares holds 0.03% or 3,477 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 10.74M shares. Rothschild Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,156 shares. Lucas Cap has invested 6.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hexavest reported 1.42 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 16.02 million shares. The New York-based Geller Advsrs Llc has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

