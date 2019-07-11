Trellus Management Company Has Raised Position in Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) as Share Value Declined; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bank Of The West Has Upped Stake

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 15,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 76,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 188,969 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 7,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,796 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 34,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 3.01M shares traded or 36.99% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,470 are owned by Sei Invests. Swiss Bank reported 59,300 shares. 27,900 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 688 shares. Trellus Management Comm Llc owns 3.05% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 76,170 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) reported 111 shares. Ameritas Invest stated it has 2,287 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 6,395 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0% stake. 1,500 were reported by Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Axa has 0.04% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 436,272 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Lc reported 228,663 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 475 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 6,360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 1.74 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5,254 shares to 5,254 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,650 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 39,140 shares. Guardian Tru Co owns 117,227 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 3,782 shares. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.02% or 70,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 62,700 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Royal London Asset Ltd owns 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 88,987 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 104,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holding, New York-based fund reported 280 shares. 1.32M are owned by Legal And General Group Pcl. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.22% or 192,100 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd invested in 31,051 shares. Cwm Ltd Co reported 243 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Plc accumulated 209,515 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $310,397 activity.