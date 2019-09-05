Trellus Management Company Has Raised Plantronics New (PLT) Stake by $1.16 Million; Ibm (IBM) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Lifted Stake by $762,810

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 5,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 49,416 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 44,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 2.25 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 403,105 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Voya Invest Lc holds 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 13,318 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has 182,197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities, a New York-based fund reported 10,985 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Counsel Limited Liability Com Ny reported 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 109,921 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 915 shares in its portfolio. Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 5,004 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 11,200 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,710 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 16,870 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 17,421 are owned by Mason Street Advisors. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 61,580 shares.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) CEO Joseph Burton on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Next Generation of True Wireless Earbuds from Plantronics Provides All-day Wear for Those On the Go, Working out, or Just Plain Working to Include BackBeat PRO 5100 and BackBeat FIT 3200 – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plantronics Announces Upcoming Event with Financial Community – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plantronics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:PLT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Down and Out Tech Stocks Under 10 Times Earnings With Solid Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Now Is the Time to Be Bullish on AMD Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 263,400 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,110 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.