Trellus Management Company Has Lifted Plantronics New (PLT) Position by $1.16 Million; Baskin Financial Services Lifted Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $562,786

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 1,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 23,093 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 21,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $419.46. About 543,660 shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Says It’s a Risk-Off Environment (Video); 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet; 16/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock figures helped by […]; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 12/03/2018 – BLACKROCK RAISES TELENET HOLDING TO 5.06% ON MARCH 8; 15/05/2018 – REG-Ageas and BlackRock: Transparency notification; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Lowest Cost ETFs Devour Almost Half of U.S. Flows; 03/05/2018 – Robert Nestor Joins Direxion As President

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 716,043 shares traded or 42.60% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd stated it has 1,729 shares. Putnam Invests Lc reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 22,244 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,095 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,564 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Chicago Equity Partners Llc owns 51,250 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt accumulated 16,125 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 402,807 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 50,781 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,700 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 22,795 shares. has invested 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian LP owns 1,620 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 324,257 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Copeland invested 0.18% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 8,041 shares. Lederer And Assocs Invest Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 5,702 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Intl stated it has 0.18% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested in 0.95% or 32,488 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or reported 2.09% stake. B T Capital Dba Alpha Capital, Texas-based fund reported 5,760 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 6,400 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Oh stated it has 549 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP reported 341,358 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Lc reported 0.28% stake. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).