Trellus Management Company Has Lifted Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Position; Us Bancorp Com (USB) Holder Corda Investment Management Has Increased Stake by $948,740

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 260% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 15.26% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 6.69 million shares traded or 8.60% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/05/2018 – Overstock Launches 17 Exclusive Furniture Brands — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Overstock.com to Deliver Keynote at Spark + Al Summit; 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Soros Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Overstock: 13F; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Terminating Proposed Public Offering; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Rev $456.3M; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – QTRLY REVENUE $456.3 MLN VS. $526.2MLN; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Loss $95.7M

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Com (USB) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 18,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 418,984 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.95M, up from 400,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 1.84 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 18,158 shares to 630,760 shares, valued at $27.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 685,551 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52 million and $73.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 15,500 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $540,994 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $31,959 was bought by JOHNSON JONATHAN E III.