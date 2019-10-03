Trellus Management Company Has Decreased Its Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) Holding by $387,500; Two Sigma Securities Has Cut Its Travelers Companies (Put) (TRV) Stake by $2.10 Million

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.29M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 549,906 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (Put) (TRV) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $628,000, down from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 977,350 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Group Public Limited holds 0% or 2,069 shares. 62,000 are owned by Caprock Grp. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 7,950 are held by Barclays Plc. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 11,185 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 13,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks accumulated 0.15% or 317,295 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora invested 0.03% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Raymond James And Assocs has 148,373 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 149,120 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0% stake. Empyrean Capital Partners Ltd Partnership invested in 26,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27M for 40.58 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

