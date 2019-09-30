Trellus Management Company Has Cut Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) Holding as Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Upped by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 213% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 14,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,638 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, up from 6,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 4.05M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.55M market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 476,874 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.01% or 13,194 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 34,506 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 167,929 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.31% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 289,482 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.43% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 0.03% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 7,752 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 560,000 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 336,553 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27M for 38.95 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $394.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 14,350 shares to 107,385 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,220 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Act Ii Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 5.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dana Inv Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 192,135 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 3.70 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 329,201 shares or 0.28% of the stock. The New York-based S Muoio And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 41,327 are owned by Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 19,449 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Co reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harbour Inv Mngmt Llc owns 2.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,078 shares. Cullen Cap Management Lc invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.79% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.52M shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt owns 46 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership owns 15.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.89 million shares. Hwg Holdings Limited Partnership holds 3,966 shares.

