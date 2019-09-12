Trellus Management Company Has Boosted By $1.03 Million Its Ebix (EBIX) Holding; West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Trellus Management Company Llc increased Ebix Inc (EBIX) stake by 215.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trellus Management Company Llc acquired 20,500 shares as Ebix Inc (EBIX)’s stock declined 9.59%. The Trellus Management Company Llc holds 30,000 shares with $1.51M value, up from 9,500 last quarter. Ebix Inc now has $1.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 16,912 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 142 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 114 cut down and sold their stakes in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 66.85 million shares, up from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding West Pharmaceutical Services Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 88 Increased: 102 New Position: 40.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity. 300,000 shares were sold by RENNES FONDATION, worth $10.59 million.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62M for 52.05 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.70% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $145.74. About 11,360 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) has risen 25.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S