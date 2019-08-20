Trellus Management Company Boosted Its Stake in Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) as Shares Rose; Encana (ECA) Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 75,555 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 10.32 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 57,235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) or 32,300 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 912,878 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 244,164 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.02% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 21,527 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 5,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 11,010 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 122,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,461 shares. Sei Communication holds 0.01% or 41,965 shares.

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 75% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why HEXO, Savara, and Cooper-Standard Holdings Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caution reigns in auto supplier sector – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cooper-standard Holdings (CPS) Misses Q2 EPS by 60c, Trims Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Big Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.