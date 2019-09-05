Trellus Management Company Boosted Its Plantronics New (PLT) Holding by $1.16 Million as Share Price Declined; Stillwater Capital Advisors Holding In Lockheed Martin (LMT) Was Raised

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $387.51. About 455,136 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 22/05/2018 – BAE Systems Receives Contract to Sustain F-35 Electronic Warfare Systems; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 215,256 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed snags $405 million contract for Army hypersonics work – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

