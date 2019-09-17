Trellus Management Company Boosted Its Ebix (EBIX) Position; Morgan Stanley Boosted Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake By $18.66 Million

Trellus Management Company Llc increased Ebix Inc (EBIX) stake by 215.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trellus Management Company Llc acquired 20,500 shares as Ebix Inc (EBIX)’s stock declined 9.59%. The Trellus Management Company Llc holds 30,000 shares with $1.51 million value, up from 9,500 last quarter. Ebix Inc now has $1.36B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 338,675 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited

Morgan Stanley increased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 48.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 621,898 shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Morgan Stanley holds 1.89M shares with $58.61 million value, up from 1.27M last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $13.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 1.78M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ally Invest Throws Doors to Investing Wide Open with New ‘Freemium’ Offerings – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Digital mortgage lender seeks to hire 1,000 in Charlotte over next five years – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial raised to investment grade by Fitch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Morgan Stanley decreased Ishares Tr (IJK) stake by 18,497 shares to 1.61M valued at $363.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aquaventure Hldgs Ltd stake by 32,043 shares and now owns 81,913 shares. Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ally Financial has $4400 highest and $32 lowest target. $37.80’s average target is 8.28% above currents $34.91 stock price. Ally Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) rating on Monday, September 9. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $4400 target. Nomura maintained Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) rating on Friday, July 19. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $3400 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity. $10.59 million worth of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) was sold by RENNES FONDATION on Tuesday, August 13.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ebix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fiduciary Exchange (FIDx) Announces a Strategic Partnership with Ebix, Expanding Annuity Offerings for Advisors – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ebix Announces Results of the Company’s Annual Shareholders Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PayMyTuition adds EbixCash World Money as a Payment Partner for Student Payments from India – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited owns 5,587 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 48,463 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.02% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 113,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,288 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 48,900 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 324,594 shares. 98,837 were accumulated by Tealwood Asset Mgmt. Morgan Stanley reported 109,772 shares stake. Principal stated it has 198,511 shares. Moreover, Ashford Cap has 3.48% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Voya Inv Management holds 9,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 106,304 shares.