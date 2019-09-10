Trellus Management Company Boosted Its Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Holding by $462,760; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Cibc Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.99M market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 126,791 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 52,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 644,117 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.15M, down from 696,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 4.63M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 6,691 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Co has 0.02% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). 14,188 were accumulated by Foundry Prtn Lc. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Principal Fincl Grp reported 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). 39,894 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital Mgmt. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. 144,476 were accumulated by Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us. Numerixs Inv invested in 2,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 178,892 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0% or 6,764 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd invested in 0.14% or 326,946 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 9,997 shares.

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caution reigns in auto supplier sector – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) Presents At Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Foods, Mondelez settle wheat price manipulation case – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Denmark-based C Worldwide Grp Hldg A S has invested 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). American Int Grp reported 573,678 shares. California-based Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Limited Liability Company reported 12,827 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). California-based Advisor Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% or 41,702 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0.15% stake. Beese Fulmer Investment Management holds 22,110 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.05% or 21,128 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.05% or 120,617 shares. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 31,185 shares. Tuttle Tactical has 0.42% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 41,556 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $871.79M for 21.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 328,675 shares to 400,105 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 83,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).