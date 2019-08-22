Treehouse Foods (THS) Stake Has Lifted by Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Daiwa Securities Group Upped Stake

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 21,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 15,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 210,049 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 1,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 74,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27M, up from 72,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $221.35. About 3.31 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs by 20,953 shares to 26,450 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,134 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16,312 shares to 17,686 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,083 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

