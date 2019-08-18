Treehouse Foods (THS) Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lifted Holding; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Allen Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $16.67 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 109,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 955,887 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.23 million, up from 846,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 617,221 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 143,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 380,275 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55M, up from 236,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 340,789 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qs Investors Llc has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 4,010 shares. 112,490 are owned by Sei Investments. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2.92M shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss State Bank stated it has 102,051 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 3,049 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 131,997 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability reported 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Amalgamated Bankshares owns 10,946 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 5,500 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 5,873 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 10,745 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 40,203 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. – THS – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TreeHouse Foods, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks on the Rise Heading Into the Second Quarter – Investorplace.com” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Investors (THS) – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4,285 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $183.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 288,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in At Home Group Inc.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LabCorp Expands Consumer-Initiated Test Offering – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lab Corp. (LH) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Narrows FY19 EPS Guidance Range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 327,858 are held by Glenmede Na. Pitcairn has 0.07% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 1.54% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 717,646 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.04% or 3,567 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 55,206 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 15,943 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 380 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.46% or 8,195 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 33,538 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 2,327 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated owns 516,219 shares. Burney invested in 21,272 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares to 162,693 shares, valued at $22.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,078 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.