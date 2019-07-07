Treehouse Foods (THS) Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Lowered Position as Valuation Declined; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Declined, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Increased by $222.00 Million Its Holding

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 90.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 618,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,430 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 687,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 274,840 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 4.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 16.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.45M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ALREADY FACES MULTIPLE PROBES OVER FAKE ACCOUNTS; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 526,948 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 476,713 shares. California-based Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd has invested 0.6% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.23M shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability holds 0% or 135 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,832 shares. 3,200 are held by Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora. Rothschild & Commerce Asset Mgmt Us reported 504,660 shares. Dean Invest Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 8,517 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 6.93M shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 1.13 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Bbr Partners Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 7,024 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,267 shares. Finemark Financial Bank And Tru has 53,986 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4.11 million shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $548.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 113,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo CEO To Elizabeth Warren: I’m Not Going Anywhere – Benzinga” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Is Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Catalysts To Propel Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset has invested 0.06% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 171,843 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 4,012 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 9.85 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 17,396 shares. 207,218 were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). State Street Corp owns 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 1.51M shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 226,514 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has 0.08% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Earnest Prtnrs reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.39M for 48.52 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,041 shares to 615,801 shares, valued at $40.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 34.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil& Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Volume drops sharply at TreeHouse Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo confident on TreeHouse Foods after CAGNY talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.