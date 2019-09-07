Treehouse Foods (THS) Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Cut Position by $17.04 Million; As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Rose, Security Capital Research & Management Has Cut Its Holding by $107.95 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 497,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 896,026 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.14M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 822,678 shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc. (THS) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 266,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.65M, down from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 825,151 shares traded or 56.24% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. THS’s profit will be $33.72 million for 23.30 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc. Class A by 1.11 million shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $132.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E.L.F. Beauty Inc. by 79,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Argo Group International Holdi (NASDAQ:AGII).

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – THS – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury General Corporation (MCY) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Blair William And Il reported 5,642 shares stake. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 0% or 6,706 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 477,472 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 720,019 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Gotham Asset Llc stated it has 215,401 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Lp reported 173 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Systematic Management LP holds 22,235 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.08% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Invesco holds 512,463 shares. 32,200 are held by Prudential Financial. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 167,356 shares.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $490.40 million for 23.49 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.