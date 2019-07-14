Treehouse Foods (THS) Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Cut Its Stake by $17.04 Million; Public Storage (PSA) Valuation Rose While Davis Selected Advisers Has Trimmed Holding by $2.97 Million

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc. (PSA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 13,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 87,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Public Storage Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $248.68. About 406,438 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc. (THS) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 266,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.65M, down from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 310,402 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.28 million for 47.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 33,570 shares to 969,405 shares, valued at $94.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msa Safety Inc. (NYSE:MSA) by 116,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 841,055 shares, and has risen its stake in E.L.F. Beauty Inc..

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $460.74 million for 23.55 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davis Select Financial by 64,682 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $42.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 67,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity.