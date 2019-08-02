Treehouse Foods (THS) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Lowered Its Position by $2.92 Million as Stock Declined; As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Market Valuation Declined, Deutsche Bank Ag Has Cut Its Holding by $6.11 Million

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 63.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 45,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 71,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 254,831 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 51.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 254,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 243,822 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, down from 498,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 813,288 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 384,630 shares to 525,813 shares, valued at $63.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 12,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Partners Llc reported 501,724 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Oppenheimer And Inc holds 28,173 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) owns 600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 55,027 shares stake. 370,840 are owned by Samlyn Ltd Com. 72,901 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. C Group Inc Incorporated A S owns 0.02% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 63,530 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 303,475 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company accumulated 16,000 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The Iowa-based Principal Financial has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Phoenix Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 2,500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Street has 3.40 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 21,640 shares to 227,844 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.