Treehouse Foods (THS) Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered Stake by $12.02 Million as Shares Declined; Edgestream Partners LP Has Increased Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $14.67 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 80,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 172,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45 million, up from 91,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 84.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 187,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 221,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 311,638 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 22,416 shares to 20,096 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (DDM) by 7,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,199 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl holds 0.05% or 265,056 shares. D E Shaw Co invested in 1.37M shares. Massachusetts Services Co Ma stated it has 77,393 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 18,550 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 291 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 135,693 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Vertex One Asset accumulated 109,566 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 120 shares. 73,657 were reported by Myriad Asset Mngmt Ltd. Fred Alger Management owns 675,714 shares. 66,383 are owned by Fifth Third State Bank. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.14% or 5,614 shares. Bp Pcl has 0.13% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 19,000 shares. Twin Secs Inc invested 24.75% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.28 million for 51.50 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 7,549 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 6,111 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 215,401 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 57,220 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Johnson Financial Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 56 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.01% or 633,129 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 4,420 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 178,229 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 632,845 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 86,149 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 42,398 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Mgmt has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 4,960 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 107,677 shares to 536,350 shares, valued at $70.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).