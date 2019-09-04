Treehouse Foods (THS) Holder Ameriprise Financial Lowered Its Holding by $8.00 Million as Valuation Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose While Dalal Street Has Lifted Its Position

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 15.63 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 125,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 679,946 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.89M, down from 804,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 574,183 shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) by 59,921 shares to 597,616 shares, valued at $47.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Agency Bond Etf (AGZ) by 9,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. THS’s profit will be $33.73 million for 21.34 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Management owns 280 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.24% or 1.16 million shares. 1,353 are held by Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Fire holds 0.23% or 9,652 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 187,043 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 47,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 38,016 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Communications, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,681 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 9,864 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 578,359 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Intl Gru accumulated 111,649 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 165 shares.

