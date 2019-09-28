TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) are two firms in the Processed & Packaged Goods that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods Inc. 54 1.53 52.21M -1.03 0.00 Ingredion Incorporated 79 6.37 66.14M 5.77 13.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TreeHouse Foods Inc. and Ingredion Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods Inc. 97,479,462.29% -2.5% -1% Ingredion Incorporated 84,019,308.94% 15.2% 7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.75 beta means TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Ingredion Incorporated has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ingredion Incorporated are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. Ingredion Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Inc. and Ingredion Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ingredion Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s upside potential is 15.96% at a $64 average price target. Meanwhile, Ingredion Incorporated’s average price target is $81, while its potential upside is 0.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that TreeHouse Foods Inc. looks more robust than Ingredion Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.8% of Ingredion Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ingredion Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TreeHouse Foods Inc. 1.21% 9.42% -11.14% 3.51% 24.43% 17.02% Ingredion Incorporated -1.63% -5.24% -16.16% -22.05% -22.43% -15.44%

For the past year TreeHouse Foods Inc. has 17.02% stronger performance while Ingredion Incorporated has -15.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Ingredion Incorporated beats TreeHouse Foods Inc.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and Canada. The company operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export segments. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products. The company sells its pickles under the FarmanÂ’s, Nalley, Peter Piper, and SteinfeldÂ’s brand names; sauces and syrups under the BennettÂ’s, Hoffman House, RoddenberyÂ’s Northwoods, and San Antonio names; non-dairy powdered creamer under the Cremora name; non-dairy refrigerated liquid creamer under the Mocha Mix name; single serve hot beverages under the Caza Trail and Grove Square names; snack nuts and trail mixes under the AnnÂ’s House of Nuts and Amport names; other refrigerated products under the Second Nature name; jams and other sauces under the E.D. Smith and Habitant names; oatmeal under the McCannÂ’s name; refrigerated dressings and sauces under the Naturally Fresh name; mayonnaise, dressings, and sauces under the Cains and Olde Cape Cod names; and cleaning cloths under the Knox gelatin and J-Cloth names, as well as other products under the Schwartz and Saucemaker names. It sells its products through various distribution channels comprising grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. The company also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Its products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. The company serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed and corn oil markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.