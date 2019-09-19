TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Reaches $56.53 After 5.00% Down Move; Y-mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) Sellers Increased By 7.44% Their Shorts

Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) had an increase of 7.44% in short interest. YMAB’s SI was 560,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.44% from 521,600 shares previously. With 167,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s short sellers to cover YMAB’s short positions. The SI to Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc’s float is 4.43%. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 85,519 shares traded. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 155,220 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $3.18 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $53.70 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:THS worth $158.85 million less.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold TreeHouse Foods, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 54.30 million shares or 1.67% less from 55.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Savings Bank Corp invested in 3,869 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 88,291 shares stake. Cls Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 66 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 87,630 shares. Advisory Networks Lc accumulated 185 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 8,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 265,484 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt has 218,318 shares. Lord Abbett & Co invested 0.13% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Envestnet Asset holds 9,719 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 2.61 million shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.07% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company has invested 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Ameriprise Finance holds 0.02% or 803,899 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De holds 222,308 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 18.52% above currents $56.53 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. THS’s profit will be $33.72 million for 23.55 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity. Shares for $169,516 were bought by Smith Gary Dale.

