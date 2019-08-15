Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Stock Declined While Timpani Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $436,480; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Tanaka Capital Management Increased Stake by $835,289 as Stock Value Declined

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 21,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 14,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 491,357 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Multi reported 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atika Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,295 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 68,734 are owned by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Rhumbline Advisers owns 720,741 shares. Fort Point Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,066 shares. 616 are owned by Mairs & Pwr Incorporated. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 542 shares. De Burlo Gp reported 2.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,299 are owned by Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 15,923 shares. Amer Assets Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,066 are held by Bender Robert &.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 25,668 shares. Axa accumulated 41,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 29,473 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc holds 3,049 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc owns 21,409 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 86,149 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 62,540 shares. Channing Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 3.21% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 1.08 million shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd holds 0.33% or 331,528 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 38,016 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.09% or 170,721 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 138 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Co holds 5,681 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.07% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (NYSE:WNS) by 12,089 shares to 65,684 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 6,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,234 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.