Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Position Maintained by Timpani Capital Management Llc; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shares Declined, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut by $2.20 Million Its Stake

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 14,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 306,249 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 13,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 19,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $155.77. About 616,202 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.09% or 9.85 million shares. Axa has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 41,100 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corp reported 97,370 shares. 215,401 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company. 187,043 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. 14,005 are held by Verition Fund Limited Company. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,315 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 20,870 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested in 5,681 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dean Investment Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 54,750 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 11,740 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.41% or 554,176 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.24% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 1.16M shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,425 shares to 14,289 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,508 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And accumulated 1,513 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 3,659 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 309,923 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.1% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 930,453 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 28,920 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 64,389 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cambridge Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.04% or 26,548 shares. Old Republic International Corp reported 90,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Parkside Natl Bank & Trust holds 699 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt invested in 0.14% or 5,633 shares. New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Walleye Trading Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 4,192 shares. Veritable LP reported 5,817 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 9,343 shares to 133,487 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).