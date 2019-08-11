Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Position Increased by Timpani Capital Management Llc; Charter Trust Company Has Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $393,666

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 18,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 17,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 921,902 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 21,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 14,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 291,605 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,295 shares to 175,461 shares, valued at $24.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLE) by 6,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,730 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.26% or 1,235 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,634 shares. Fiera Cap reported 115,134 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 1.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 1.87 million shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 13,000 were reported by Kj Harrison Ptnrs Incorporated. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Washington Trust National Bank & Trust, Washington-based fund reported 33,554 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 256,760 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc holds 16,225 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 1.26% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Signaturefd Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Retirement Of Alabama holds 420,856 shares. Natixis stated it has 53,038 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fin Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,770 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 33,032 shares to 22,851 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,658 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.