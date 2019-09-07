Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Holder Timpani Capital Management Has Raised Position by $436,480 as Market Value Declined; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Engaged Capital Raised Position by $117.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 21,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 14,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 825,151 shares traded or 56.24% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 16.86M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83M, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 601,881 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 44,086 shares to 11,722 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 82,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,620 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc invested in 247,113 shares. Qs Lc has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0% or 173 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0% or 10,151 shares. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 0.01% stake. Cutter & Communication Brokerage Inc holds 0.44% or 24,050 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 484 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 356,136 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 207,218 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Company has 42,398 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 10,274 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 9,864 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,027 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 5,681 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 27,540 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods lower after sharp sales drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TreeHouse Foods Is A Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Ready-to-Eat Cereal Business to Post Holdings – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo confident on TreeHouse Foods after CAGNY talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. 2.08 million shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P., worth $49.19M on Monday, May 13.