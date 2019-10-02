Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Western Asset Mortgage Capital Has 1.27 Sentiment

Analysts expect Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) to report $0.06 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_TSL’s profit would be $1.73M giving it 7.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Tree Island Steel Ltd.’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 250 shares traded. Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 52 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 41 sold and decreased their positions in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 22.52 million shares, up from 20.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 28 Increased: 32 New Position: 20.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $134,973 activity.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation for 40,000 shares. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc owns 44,308 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 679,005 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,500 shares.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $509.09 million. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 192,258 shares traded. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) has declined 6.87% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WMC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMC); 30/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 1Q EPS 52c; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 4Q EPS 51c; 05/03/2018 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $0.31 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE

More notable recent Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Asset Mortgage Capital declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Asset Mortgage Capital estimates $10.54 BV per share at August-end – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Asset Mortgage files to re-open notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “101 10%+ Dividend Yield Dogs Romp In October – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

More notable recent Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trina Solar Goes Private – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2016, also Fool.com with their article: “Trina Solar Is Going Private, but the Market Seems to Think It Won’t Happen – The Motley Fool” published on January 06, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trina Solar Retains The Crown As The Top Global Solar Panel Company – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2016. More interesting news about Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: TerraForm Global, Inc. vs. Trina Solar – The Motley Fool” published on January 24, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comparing Jinko Solar With Trina Solar: Buy An Industry Leader At Half The Price Insiders Are Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2017.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $54.23 million. It offers residential products, including bulk nails, collated nails, packaged nails and fasteners, bulk screws, and packaged nails and fasteners, as well as nail head identification systems; and woven wires, welded wires, and corners and accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides commercial products comprising reinforcing mesh, pipe mesh and flexicage, rebar tie wires, engineered structural mesh, and concrete reinforcing wires, as well as mine mesh; and industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing wires, waste wires, chain link wires, upholstery wires, low carbon wires, bar/straight and cut bars, shaped wires, and wirelines for use in the oil industry.