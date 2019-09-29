Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) to report $0.06 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_TSL’s profit would be $1.73 million giving it 8.38 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Tree Island Steel Ltd.’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 2,500 shares traded. Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spirit Realty Capital has $51.5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $47.83’s average target is -0.06% below currents $47.86 stock price. Spirit Realty Capital had 6 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 17. See Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $51.5000 Initiates Coverage On

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $41.0000 49.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $41.0000 44.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. It has a 25.5 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 427,645 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 5.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 06/03/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 10/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – SPIN-OFF IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED ON/ABOUT MAY 31, 2018 AND REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL 1Q AFFO/SHR 22C EX-CASH SEVERANCE CHARGE; 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 17/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – UNIT PUBLICLY FILED WITH U.S. SEC AN AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 10; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Second Amendment to Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spir

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $57.98 million. It offers residential products, including bulk nails, collated nails, packaged nails and fasteners, bulk screws, and packaged nails and fasteners, as well as nail head identification systems; and woven wires, welded wires, and corners and accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides commercial products comprising reinforcing mesh, pipe mesh and flexicage, rebar tie wires, engineered structural mesh, and concrete reinforcing wires, as well as mine mesh; and industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing wires, waste wires, chain link wires, upholstery wires, low carbon wires, bar/straight and cut bars, shaped wires, and wirelines for use in the oil industry.