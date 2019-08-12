Tredegar (TG) to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019; Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Shorts Lowered By 4.17%

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) had a decrease of 4.17% in short interest. UEPS’s SI was 775,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.17% from 808,700 shares previously. With 268,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s short sellers to cover UEPS’s short positions. The SI to Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc’s float is 1.71%. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 125,810 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOUTH AFRICAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT GIVEN ORDER REGARDING CONTINUED PAYMENT OF SOCIAL GRANTS; 02/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN TREASURY SAYS NET1 CHARGE FOR WELFARE IS TOO HIGH; 23/03/2018 – Net 1 Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – JAPANESE SOLD NET 1,188.5BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $1.61

Tredegar Corp (NYSE:TG) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:TG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Tredegar Corp’s current price of $17.07 translates into 0.70% yield. Tredegar Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 137,009 shares traded or 48.34% up from the average. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has declined 34.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TG News: 02/05/2018 – Tredegar Board Declares Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Bonnell Aluminum Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tredegar May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 6 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tredegar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TG); 01/05/2018 – Tredegar 1Q EPS 55c; 06/03/2018 Tredegar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 454 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 238,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 120,433 shares. Blackrock invested in 139,828 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Co reported 351,935 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 186,653 shares. 23,200 were reported by Nordea Mngmt Ab. State Street holds 232,282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. International Value Advisers Ltd Com owns 8.11 million shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 218 shares. Shell Asset Co invested in 70,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 45,664 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 929,608 shares.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $196.58 million. The firm develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through three divisions: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. The company has market cap of $569.31 million. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions divisions. It has a 21.36 P/E ratio. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $15,827 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Waleski Anne G bought $15,827.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Tredegar Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.42 million shares or 0.53% less from 21.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De reported 260,232 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 176,273 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 8,809 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 9,442 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv accumulated 0% or 17,536 shares. Hl Service Ltd Co owns 18,000 shares. Amg National Comml Bank invested 0.04% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,642 shares. Axa holds 0% or 31,100 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Prudential reported 0% of its portfolio in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,607 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) for 17,345 shares.