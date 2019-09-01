Tredegar (TG) to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019; Elm Ridge Management Has Cut Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holding

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 240,902 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock declined 18.46%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 746,226 shares with $2.57M value, down from 987,128 last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $587.38 million valuation. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 9.34 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Tredegar Corp (NYSE:TG) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:TG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Tredegar Corp’s current price of $17.29 translates into 0.69% yield. Tredegar Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 46,773 shares traded. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has declined 34.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tredegar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TG); 28/03/2018 – Bonnell Aluminum Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing; 02/05/2018 – Tredegar Board Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 Tredegar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Tredegar 1Q EPS 55c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tredegar May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 6 Yrs

More notable recent Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iconix Brand leads consumer gainers; Fossil Group and Adecoagro among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Loyal Payers Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tredegar Board Declares Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $15,827 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Waleski Anne G, worth $15,827.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. The company has market cap of $576.68 million. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions divisions. It has a 22.08 P/E ratio. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

Among 4 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nabors Industries has $6.7 highest and $4 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 167.86% above currents $1.68 stock price. Nabors Industries had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Monday, March 4 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Nabors Industries Ltd.’s (NYSE:NBR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

